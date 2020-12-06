'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta





Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta hails from Mitchell’s Plain, Cape Town.

She was the first national recipient of the Baxter Theatre/Theatre Arts Admin Collective's emerging theatre director’s bursary, fresh from studying drama at the University of Cape Town.

Jephta recently won an award for Best Narrative at the 23rd Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Festival in the USA for her feature film Barakat.

We haven’t had a film that portrays the sort of religious and cultural rights on what it feels to be a Cape Muslim which is very distinct from being a Muslim from any other parts of South Africa although their shared commonality’s. It is also very distinct from any other place in the world there is a very particular cultural dynamic. Amy Jephta, Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic

Jephta explained that when creating the film Barakat the goal was to target international festivals that showcase African stories as this would create a conversation about Africa that is authentic.

All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation, I think so often we separate ourselves as a country into a small corner in a very large continent and we not always part of the Pan African conversation but I kind of wanted to make sure we are part of that conversation and authentically African. Amy Jephta, Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic

Jephta spoke of how her parents supported and natured her artistic curiosity as a child and how this shaped her career in the long run.

They allowed me to study what I wanted and pursue knowledge in any corner I could find. Amy Jephta, Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic

Jephta and her working partner Ephraim Gordon started a production company called Paperjet Films to which she has described as a learning curve and exciting project.

It’s so important to have your team around you because your team becomes your family. Amy Jephta, Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic

They work of making films, TV shows or theatre is really a labour of love and the time you have to put in it you don’t want it to be surrounded by people you can’t spend years with. Amy Jephta, Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic

