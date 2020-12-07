Sadtu heads to court to challenge DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric papers
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says it will take legal action against the department of education’s decision to have grade 12 pupils rewrite two leaked exam papers.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that due to leaks, matric Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.
The union believes that the decision was an over-reaction and unfair and will be filing the application to interdict the decision.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the union's general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says uMalusi is creating an irregularity by making matric pupils rewrite.
The decision is irrational on the basis that when uMalusi says it will not release the results, what does it mean to an ordinary person? This meant that the minister had a gun on her head to do something that she cannot explain and give tangible reason why pupils need to re-write.Mugwena Maluleke, General-secretary - Sadtu
You can only determine who got access to the leaked papers with the available tools like subjecting that paper to an investigative marking where you will be able to compare those who had access and those who didn't.Mugwena Maluleke, General-secretary - Sadtu
He says it would be unfair to subject those who didn't have access to the leaked papers to a re-write.
Listen below to the full conversation:
