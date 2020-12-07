[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Branckenfell High School report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
Brekenfell: WC Education Dept finds no evidence of racism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 15:20
EWN: Suzanne Daniels back to give Eskom-related testimony at the state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: Cape Town Woman uses Instagram to Support Struggling Street Artists
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marguerite Mavros Macdonald
Today at 16:10
Public protector's Sars 'Rogue Unit' report set aside by High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
New app brings petrol to your car
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Dogon, COO of Refuel
Today at 16:40
[Promotion] Toys for Joy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow
Today at 16:50
Afriforum's Rape crisis report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 17:10
Is Brackenfell High a representation of untransformed schools in the WC?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
Today at 17:20
Medical doctor Kopano Matlwa Mabaso is also on Gates' list of heroes.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso
Today at 17:46
Global Young Innovators Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karen Eksteen, Found and CEO of InnoCircle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:08
A cautionary tale about the vaccine-optimism priced into global stock markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman

7 December 2020 8:21 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman

Social media is talking after Parkhurst residents apprehended a criminal from robbing an innocent woman.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


7 December 2020 8:21 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
