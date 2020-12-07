[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman

Social media is talking after Parkhurst residents apprehended a criminal from robbing an innocent woman.

Watch video below:

Well done to the Parkhurst community for apprehending that bloody thug. pic.twitter.com/YQ4HTuKGkn — Motho Montsho 🇿🇦 (@MothoMontsho) December 4, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: