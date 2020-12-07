We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone





The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it offered Phumzile van Damme a sabbatical because it cares for its members.

The party says the three months sabbatical is to allow her time to recover from a debilitating illness.

Zakhele Mbhele has been appointed the new Shadow Minister of Communications, position which was occupied by Van Damme.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says part of leadership is understanding when someone in your caucus is suffering.

Phumzile has a debilitating chronic illness, and she has been very brave and honest about documenting it on social media and bringing awareness to illnesses that people had kept quiet in the past. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

Mazzone says Van Damme is a valued member of the party and they thought they were doing a good thing by offering her the sabbatical.

Unfortunately, what we thought was doing the right thing and doing what we thought should be done in the workplace more often, which is showing sensitivity towards chronic illness turned into something quite ugly. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

If Phumzile decided not to take up the sabbatical, it is her prerogative. She is still a member of Parliament. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

She adds that they continue to assess their members of Parliament and

Before this three months sabbatical was offered to her, she did hand in a three months sick leave letter and a lot of her work was covered by her deputy. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

Mazzone says when Belinda Bozzoli who passed away over the weekend fell sick, the party appointed her deputy as an acting shadow minister.

She adds that Steenhuisen could not offer Bozzoli a sabbatical as he was an acting leader.

The two illness are too different in their nature. The one is a chronic illness and the other is a terminal illness and we have to look at the illnesses separately. Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

