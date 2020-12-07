High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order





The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the so-called Sars 'rogue unit' has been set aside by the Pretoria High Court.

In her report, Mkhwebane cited that when he was Sars commissioner, Pravin Gordhan breached section 209 of the Constitution by establishing the unit.

The court has also ordered that the Public Protector to pay 15% of cost.