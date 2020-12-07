High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the so-called Sars 'rogue unit' has been set aside by the Pretoria High Court.
In her report, Mkhwebane cited that when he was Sars commissioner, Pravin Gordhan breached section 209 of the Constitution by establishing the unit.
RELATED: Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan
The court has also ordered that the Public Protector to pay 15% of cost.
More from Politics
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels
The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone
DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says they offered Phumzile van Damme the sabbatical because of her debilitating illness.Read More
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'
EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.Read More
ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous
ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
ATM motion is merely about grandstanding - Analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament tomorrow.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
Correctional Service Department confirms Andile Lungisa has been parolled
The Correctional Services Department confirmed on Tuesday that the jailed ANC councillor would be released on parole.Read More