Having a mindset of success will get your far on your financial journey.

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Branckenfell High School report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
Brekenfell: WC Education Dept finds no evidence of racism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 15:20
EWN: Suzanne Daniels back to give Eskom-related testimony at the state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: Cape Town Woman uses Instagram to Support Struggling Street Artists
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marguerite Mavros Macdonald
Today at 16:10
Public protector’s Sars ‘Rogue Unit’ report set aside by High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 16:20
New app brings petrol to your car
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Craig Dogon, COO of Refuel
Today at 16:40
[Promotion] Toys for Joy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow
Today at 16:50
Afriforum's Rape crisis report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Barend Uys, Head of Research at Afriforum
Today at 17:10
Is Brackenfell High a representation of untransformed schools in the WC?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum, SA Human Rights commissioner for Education
Today at 17:20
Medical doctor Kopano Matlwa Mabaso is also on Gates’ list of heroes.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Kopano Matlwa Mabaso
Today at 17:46
Global Young Innovators Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karen Eksteen, Found and CEO of InnoCircle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:08
A cautionary tale about the vaccine-optimism priced into global stock markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Latest Local
Sadtu heads to court to challenge DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric papers The union's general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says this decision is irrational and unfair to those that are innocent. 7 December 2020 7:29 AM
'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Afr... 6 December 2020 10:23 AM
National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar says the movement has received over 200 calls since the shelter... 6 December 2020 8:07 AM
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 7 December 2020 12:41 PM
We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says they offered Phumzile van Damme the sabbatical because of her debilitating illness. 7 December 2020 11:56 AM
High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also been ordered to pay 15% of the cost. 7 December 2020 11:23 AM
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities Cleaning up South Africa starts with us. 7 December 2020 6:50 AM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Having a mindset of success will get your far on your financial journey.

7 December 2020 1:36 PM
by Sponsored Content

How would you respond if you knew that success or failure mostly depended on what you personally believed about the future?

There is much written on mindset and success. Mindset is revolutionary. Carol Dweck, renowned psychologist who is known for her work on mindset, referred to mindset as ‘the new psychology of success’. How would you respond if you knew that success or failure mostly depended on what you personally believed about the future?

Elmarie Coetzee, Human Capital executive at Momentum Corporate says that a fixed mindset or a growth mindset is another ingredient in the formula to shaping your future. A person with a growth mindset believes that they can learn, grow and develop. They are curious, open to learn new things and observing others to learn from. They believe that they can change and they approach challenges with passion and energy.

While the definition of success may vary from person to person, one thing remains true to all these varying definitions: that the cusp of these definitions is the ambition of achieving financial stability and security – financial success.

The Science of Financial Success evolved from the Theory of Change, which is the framework and methodology that proved successful in personal finance. The Theory of Change places households in a political, social and economic environment where they deal with factors that either within or beyond their control.

During a major global crisis like the one caused by Covid-19, factors far beyond our control had devastating effects on personal finances on a large scale. It also enabled us to highlight the importance of having a closer grip and on the things that we have control over. And making this a part of our everyday lives.

As we know, financial success is not passive and can only be achieved while pursuing a financial goal and/or achieving the goal. For purposes of understanding their journeys to success, it is important for people to assess the goals they pursued and the activities they have implemented to manage the things that they can control and lessen the impact of things they can't control.

While macro factors like price increases, inflation and unemployment rates are unavoidable, a change in behaviour is still the fundamental difference between those who can weather a financial storm and those who can’t. Even the smallest change in behaviour and regular habits can accelerate one’s journey to financial success.

Households map out their journey with measurable goals and a plan to achieve them. This is the first habit of success.

Don’t be vague about your financial success. Set specific and realistic financial goals. The more specific your goals, the more likely you are to achieve them. Both long-term and short-term goals are important, but even more important is having a blueprint for achieving such goals. And don't forget to consider your dependents or loved ones when you are planning your finances – you don’t want them to have financial stresses and debt burdens when you are no longer around.

Secondly, households maintain their momentum by knowing where every cent goes.

Sticking to a monthly household budget is the best way to guarantee that all bills are paid and that your savings are on track. By keeping track of what you spend, you may be surprised when you see how much that daily cappuccino or toasted sandwich is costing you, or those data top ups, which are small but add up in the end. By tracking each cent, you reinforce your financial goals and limit the temptation to splurge on wants instead of saving for your needs.

The third habit relates to covering and protecting your household from rainy days.

While many find it challenging to save in case unexpected expenses arise, the reality is that life is full of uncertainties. This year has served as a harsh reminder of that fact.

Empower yourself by saving a predetermined amount each month for those unexpected financial emergencies. The general rule of thumb is to have enough emergency funds to support you for three to six months should something unexpected happen, such as retrenchment or illness. This may certainly not be in reach of every South African but the pandemic has elevated the importance of putting money away in case of emergency. It’s never too late to start. No matter how small, start with something. If, after an extended period of time, you end up in a fortunate position where you have not had to dip into these funds for emergencies, they could then be redirected to start contributing to or to top up a long-term investment in a tax-free savings account or retirement annuity.

This leads me to introduce the fourth habit of successful households – they make the bold but intelligent choice to invest.

Historically there has been no better way to grow your money than through investing. There's no doubt that investing is risky – but in many ways, choosing not to invest is even riskier. The magic of compound interest will enable your investment to increase exponentially over time. Bear in mind that you need a lot of time to achieve meaningful growth. So, don't delay. Instead of waiting for the ‘right time’ to invest, it is advisable to rather ensure that you have enough time in the market.

The fifth habit is not letting speedbumps deter from achieving your aspirations.

Whether it's getting out of debt one small repayment at a time, or learning to right previous financial wrongs, you learn from your mistakes and move on if you strive for financial success. It's all about small wins: each step brings positive change.

It’s also more important than ever – especially in today’s climate – to broaden your perspective by being financially savvy and streetwise. This is the sixth habit.

Knowledge is the best defence against those who prey on uninformed individuals to sell get-rich-quick-schemes. Keep up with financial news. Review all applicable tax legislation changes each year to ensure that you optimise any adjustments and deductions.

And finally, successful households realise there is more than one path to achieving success.

When investing, the general advice is to maintain a diversified portfolio as having all your eggs in one basket is inherently risky. The same is true for income. When you have multiple income streams, losing one is not the end of the world. Consider additional income sources, whether it be a small side ‘hustle’ to learn and master new skills that can be turned into a major source of income in the future or have passive income sources such as dividends, interest, or rental income.

The journey to financial success is one filled with humps and yields, but there are actions that you can take to protect yourself from significant financial strain should something that is outside of your control happen. With the right preparation you can turn a potential financial difficulty into a temporary setback. Lastly, one should never be afraid of seeking advice from a source more knowledgeable and more experienced than yourself. The aid of a financial adviser is unmatched as you embark on your journey.

Follow the conversation using #SuccessIsAScience and download the Momentum UNISA Household Financial Wellness Insights 2020 report for fresh financial perspectives.


7 December 2020 1:36 PM
by Sponsored Content

EWN Highlights

MEC Madikizela monitors compliance with COVID-19 regulations at CT taxi ranks

7 December 2020 2:54 PM

Government announces R1 billion boost for subsistence farmers

7 December 2020 2:50 PM

Joburg, JBay Rage postponed until further notice, say organisers

7 December 2020 1:34 PM

