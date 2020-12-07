[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels





Former Eskom legal and compliance head Suzanne Daniels is testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday.

In an opening statement, Daniels told the commission that as a whistleblower, she has been maligned and attacked as a disgruntled opportunist seeking redemption.

RELATED: Daniels admits wrongdoing: 'I signed off invoices for Ngubeni's legal fees'

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on Daniels testimony and her opening statement.

Zondo tried to assure Daniels that the commission will not go out of its way to be unfair. Because as far as she is concerned, Matshela Koko when he appeared at the commission, was not treated as harshly as she was. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Daniels feels that the commission could have done better in asking Koko hard questions, Ngatane reports.

Watch below Daniels testimony:

Listen below to the full conversation: