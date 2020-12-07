About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report
South Africans have started to read food labels properly, this is according to research conducted by a South African company.
The recently released research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown.
Tshego Modisane standing in for Azania Mosaka speaks to Tiger Brands director of group marketing strategy Sarvesh Seetaram about the report.
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during the lockdown.Sarvesh Seetaram, Director of corporate and group Marketing Strategy - Tiger Brands
We also found out that 45% of respondents became more health conscience during the lockdown and 66% cooked food for themselves.Sarvesh Seetaram, Director of corporate and group Marketing Strategy - Tiger Brands
Listen to the full interview below...
