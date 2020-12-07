



The Public Protector… there are so many adjectives to use! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's behaviour is “egregious” (exceptionally bad), according to the Gauteng High Court.

On Monday, the Court set aside Mkhwebane’s report into a supposed “rogue unit” at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

It says she was biased and relied on discredited information to compile her report.

The Court issued a punitive cost order against Mkhwebane.

Trending, right now, on The Money Show:

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Bernard Hotz (Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) for comment.

A judicial massacre… there is no such thing – and there has never been such a thing – as a ‘rogue unit’… The court says this case ought never to have gotten out of the starting blocks… Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

The Public Protector provides no reason why she persists… Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Everything that the Public Protector relied upon was unbacked by evidence… There was nothing unlawful… it’s appalling. Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

I’ve seen the facts; I’ve seen the evidence… There has to be compensation! … The damage that KPMG did… Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Justice has been served… Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order