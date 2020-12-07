Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
WCED-Brackenfell inevstigation and matric re writing exams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson
Today at 10:08
US- Latest on the transition from the insane to the sane in the White House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a sfe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order

7 December 2020 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
South African Revenue Service
High Court
Rogue unit
Gauteng High Court
Werksmans
Bernard Hotz

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.

The Public Protector… there are so many adjectives to use!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's behaviour is “egregious” (exceptionally bad), according to the Gauteng High Court.

On Monday, the Court set aside Mkhwebane’s report into a supposed “rogue unit” at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

It says she was biased and relied on discredited information to compile her report.

The Court issued a punitive cost order against Mkhwebane.

Trending, right now, on The Money Show:

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Bernard Hotz (Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) for comment.

A judicial massacre… there is no such thing – and there has never been such a thing – as a ‘rogue unit’… The court says this case ought never to have gotten out of the starting blocks…

Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

The Public Protector provides no reason why she persists…

Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Everything that the Public Protector relied upon was unbacked by evidence… There was nothing unlawful… it’s appalling.

Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

I’ve seen the facts; I’ve seen the evidence… There has to be compensation! … The damage that KPMG did…

Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Justice has been served…

Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order


