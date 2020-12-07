Streaming issues? Report here
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
making ends meet
flexclub
Tinashe Ruzane
car subscription
vehicle subscription

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Need a new car?

You may want to consider choosing from the variety of “car subscriptions” offered by FlexClub and its partners.

You pay a monthly fee which covers maintenance and insurance.

Subscribers may cancel at any time.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and cofounder at FlexClub.

There’s no long-term commitment… It’s like dating your car before marrying it!

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO - FlexClub

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa


7 December 2020 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
making ends meet
flexclub
Tinashe Ruzane
car subscription
vehicle subscription

