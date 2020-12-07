Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Need a new car?
You may want to consider choosing from the variety of “car subscriptions” offered by FlexClub and its partners.
You pay a monthly fee which covers maintenance and insurance.
Subscribers may cancel at any time.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and cofounder at FlexClub.
There’s no long-term commitment… It’s like dating your car before marrying it!Tinashe Ruzane, CEO - FlexClub
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
