Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report

The report titled 'Serial rape in South Africa' was compiled using news reports, court cases, research performed by various institutions and available data.

Ray White standing in for John Perlman speaks to AfriForum's head of research Barend Uys about their findings.

The most worrying tendency that we saw was that we do not have a high conviction rate and that sometimes it takes a very long time for rapists to be apprehended. Barend Uys, Head of Research - AfriForum

Only 44% of this 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape and that means 300 rapists were only more than a year after their first rape. Barend Uys, Head of Research - AfriForum

