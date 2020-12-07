



Former President Thabo Mbeki made an unexpected appearance at a meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Sunday.

It’s Mbeki’s first time attending an NEC meeting in a decade.

FILE: Former President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: EWN.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela to explain the possible meaning behind the re-emergence of Mbeki.

His attendance is significant… We had excellent credit ratings during his time… He had a lot to say about the state of the economy during that NEC meeting. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst

State Capture, corruption… indirectly vindicated his [Mbeki] stance on Jacob Zuma… Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst

Former President Jacob Zuma is there as well… He’s been attending since he was kicked out… Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade