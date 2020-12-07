Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager





News about the exceptional effectiveness of multiple Covid-19 vaccines about to be authorised have sent stock markets soaring.

Investors may be getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Historically expensive markets are pricing in best-case scenarios for the distribution of vaccines, yet uncertainties remain.

It’s unlikely, says Hundersmarck, that earnings expectations will be met.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hundersmarck.

There are always opportunities… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

Analysts were very pessimistic… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

China has managed the pandemic incredibly well… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

In South Africa… we see a very encouraging bounce… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

The vaccine… will take time [to distribute] … it will bring normality in the next year or two… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

Worst-case would be a continuation of lockdowns… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

The risk is that earnings expectations don’t come through… a very likely case… FAANG stocks… their business models are incredibly robust… Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

If we see another big event… it will be tough to hold the line. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

