Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
WCED-Brackenfell inevstigation and matric re writing exams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson
Today at 10:08
US- Latest on the transition from the insane to the sane in the White House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a sfe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
investment advice
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine optimism
Flagship Asset Management
Pieter Hundersmarck
asset management

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

News about the exceptional effectiveness of multiple Covid-19 vaccines about to be authorised have sent stock markets soaring.

Investors may be getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Historically expensive markets are pricing in best-case scenarios for the distribution of vaccines, yet uncertainties remain.

It’s unlikely, says Hundersmarck, that earnings expectations will be met.

Trending, right now, on The Money Show:

© didesign021/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Hundersmarck.

There are always opportunities…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

Analysts were very pessimistic…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

China has managed the pandemic incredibly well…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

In South Africa… we see a very encouraging bounce…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

The vaccine… will take time [to distribute] … it will bring normality in the next year or two…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

Worst-case would be a continuation of lockdowns…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

The risk is that earnings expectations don’t come through… a very likely case… FAANG stocks… their business models are incredibly robust…

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

If we see another big event… it will be tough to hold the line.

Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager - Flagship Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager


