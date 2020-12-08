Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed





Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales are back in court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.

Thales is accused of paying a R500,000 bribe to Zuma for protection in any arms deal investigation.

RELATED: Analyst explains link between Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales

According to the NPA, Zuma will not be in court today but counsel for the defense and prosecution will meet to discuss a new court date.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the matter.

The main issue is that Thales, has brought an application to challenge the racketeering against it and as a consequence of that the prosecution of Zuma and Thales appears to be on ice. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist

She says she believes the prosecution is going to push for a trial once that judgment has been made and a trial might be in April or May next year.

Listen below to the full conversation: