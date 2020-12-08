Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed
Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales are back in court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal.
Thales is accused of paying a R500,000 bribe to Zuma for protection in any arms deal investigation.
RELATED: Analyst explains link between Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales
According to the NPA, Zuma will not be in court today but counsel for the defense and prosecution will meet to discuss a new court date.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan to reflect on the matter.
The main issue is that Thales, has brought an application to challenge the racketeering against it and as a consequence of that the prosecution of Zuma and Thales appears to be on ice.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal journalist
She says she believes the prosecution is going to push for a trial once that judgment has been made and a trial might be in April or May next year.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'
Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.Read More
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels
The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone
DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says they offered Phumzile van Damme the sabbatical because of her debilitating illness.Read More
High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also been ordered to pay 15% of the cost.Read More
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'
EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.Read More
ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous
ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021.Read More