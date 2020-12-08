Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ





A mother and her four children living in a transformer substation turned home have been removed by the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

At the moment, it is not clear how long the family has been living in the dangerous high voltage chamber in Randburg.

Officials on Monday, found a stove, bed, clothes and a fridge at this makeshift home.

#Substation Yesterday officials found a fridge, stove, beds and clothing on the premises. The social development department is now helping the family with alternative shelter. pic.twitter.com/NM6zbFe2i8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

#Substation The city of Johannesburg has evicted a mother and her four children from a transformer substation which they had turned into their home. pic.twitter.com/xxABeSSfgP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020