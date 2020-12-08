Ozow needs your help to spread some festive joy
With Christmas around the corner, 702 has to the end of the week to collect as many donations as possible so they can buy Toys for Joy... That is, toys intended for donation to charities across Gauteng as a collective bid to put smiles on the faces of underprivileged children this festive season.
The Toys for Joy campaign - in partnership with payment gateway Ozow - aims to raise funds to buy toys for the little ones living at different foster or child care homes in Gauteng.
You can SMS the word "Joy" to 33253. You’ll receive a link to Ozow’s secure payment platform where you can donate the amount of your choice.
Each SMS costs R1.50 and donations close on Friday 11 December 2020.
Head of compliance and strategy at Ozow, Dan Buntman says the business and campaign are making great progress, it has been a tough year but it has also been a good one.
When you choose Ozow as a payment option it spins out a secure tunnel between yourself as the payer and your online banking.Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow
There is no registration with Ozow, everything is encrypted and most importantly we do not retain your details.Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow
It goes to the pool to bring unbridled joy and festive joy to as many people as we can.Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow
Please help 702 to make a difference this festive season, by making a donation to Toys for Joy. All you need to do is SMS the word "Joy" to 32959. (Your SMS costs R1.50).
Listen below to the full interview for more information...
More from Toys For Joy with 702 and Ozow. Donate and spread joy this Festive Season
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy'
You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with Ozow.Read More