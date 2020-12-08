Ozow needs your help to spread some festive joy





With Christmas around the corner, 702 has to the end of the week to collect as many donations as possible so they can buy Toys for Joy... That is, toys intended for donation to charities across Gauteng as a collective bid to put smiles on the faces of underprivileged children this festive season.

The Toys for Joy campaign - in partnership with payment gateway Ozow - aims to raise funds to buy toys for the little ones living at different foster or child care homes in Gauteng.

You can SMS the word "Joy" to 33253. You’ll receive a link to Ozow’s secure payment platform where you can donate the amount of your choice.

Each SMS costs R1.50 and donations close on Friday 11 December 2020.

Head of compliance and strategy at Ozow, Dan Buntman says the business and campaign are making great progress, it has been a tough year but it has also been a good one.

When you choose Ozow as a payment option it spins out a secure tunnel between yourself as the payer and your online banking. Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow

There is no registration with Ozow, everything is encrypted and most importantly we do not retain your details. Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow

It goes to the pool to bring unbridled joy and festive joy to as many people as we can. Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy - Ozow

Please help 702 to make a difference this festive season, by making a donation to Toys for Joy. All you need to do is SMS the word "Joy" to 32959. (Your SMS costs R1.50).

Listen below to the full interview for more information...