Brackenfell High: Clarity on why matric farewell pictures were on website





The school governing body (SGB) of Brackenfell High School has welcomed the report from the investigation conducted by the Department of Education.

The Western Cape Education Department released their findings on Monday and found no evidence that people were excluded from the private event based on their race.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, chairperson of the SGB Guillaume Smit says this was a private event and the photographer uploaded the pictures on the school's website by mistake.

The service provider has a contract with our school and other schools in the Cape Peninsula. The event organiser invited him in their personal capacity. Guillaume Smit, Chairperson - Brackenfell High SGB

He clicked a box that he wasn't supposed to click, he made a mistake. He has access to the school website. Guillaume Smit, Chairperson - Brackenfell High SGB

