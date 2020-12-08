'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday morning raided the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria.
The raid comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa last month authorised the SIU to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration at the commission.
Following up on allegations that money was misused from 2014, the SIU is working with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on the matter.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to the SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Journalist Raymond Joseph to weigh in on the matter.
We went to the commission's offices because we were given a proclamation by the president where we were asked to investigate the operations of the National Lotteries Commission in relation to whatever maladministration and maleficence that might have happened there.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
He adds that the SIU was also tasked to investigate whether employees at the National Lotteries Commission might have been involved in maladministration and maleficence.
Joseph says SIU is looking for documents relating to lottery grants.
I wasn't surprised that the commission has been raided and I know that the SIU has been getting its ducks into a row. This raid is long overdue.Raymond Joseph, Journalist
Listen below to the full conversation:
