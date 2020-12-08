South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter
South Africa's economy grew by an annualised rate of 66.1% in the third quarter.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the results of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Maluleke explains the numbers.
The biggest contributors to this 66.1% were in the area of manufacturing for example. Manufacturing contributed the most by 16.2 percentage points.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General - Stats SA
Trade contributed 14.6 percentage points with a growth of 137%.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General - Stats SA
Generally, all industries have grown but when you look at trade, all business activities have grown.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General - Stats SA
Listen to the full interview below...
