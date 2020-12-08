Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC
The City of Johannesburg has expressed concerns over the increasing number of people staying in transformer substation chambers.
On Monday the City evicted a mother and her four children in a transformer chamber in Randburg.
Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure Mpho Moerane tells John Perlman that there are 18,000 of these substations in the City.
Between us and the Department of Social Development we are trying to check when did the family come to South Africa. We have also roped in Home Affairs, they don't have the papers to be in South Africa.Mpho Moerane, Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure
They don't want to tell us how long they have been in South Africa and how long they have been staying in the transformer chambers.Mpho Moerane, Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure
Moerane says ever financial year, they check a number of these chambers and conduct maintenance.
In the last financial year, three people were electrocuted and it is a worrying factor. We try to secure them and people vandalise them.Mpho Moerane, Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure
More from Local
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures.Read More
Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ
Officials on Monday, found a stove, bed, clothes and a fridge at this makeshift home.Read More
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report
Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape.Read More
Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC.Read More
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report
The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown.Read More
Sadtu heads to court to challenge DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric papers
The union's general-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says this decision is irrational and unfair to those that are innocent.Read More
'All I wanted was for us to be in the mix of an African conversation'-Amy Jephta
Filmmaker, playwright, screenwriter, director, and academic Amy Jephta tells us all about her upbringing, film making in South Africa, and her film Barakat.Read More
National Shelter Movement launches helpdesk to assist victims of domestic abuse
National Shelter Helpline Project Lead, Advocate Bernadine Bachar says the movement has received over 200 calls since the shelter was launched.Read More