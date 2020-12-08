Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC





The City of Johannesburg has expressed concerns over the increasing number of people staying in transformer substation chambers.

On Monday the City evicted a mother and her four children in a transformer chamber in Randburg.

Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure Mpho Moerane tells John Perlman that there are 18,000 of these substations in the City.

Between us and the Department of Social Development we are trying to check when did the family come to South Africa. We have also roped in Home Affairs, they don't have the papers to be in South Africa. Mpho Moerane, Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure

They don't want to tell us how long they have been in South Africa and how long they have been staying in the transformer chambers. Mpho Moerane, Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure

Moerane says ever financial year, they check a number of these chambers and conduct maintenance.

In the last financial year, three people were electrocuted and it is a worrying factor. We try to secure them and people vandalise them. Mpho Moerane, Gauteng MMC of Infrastructure

