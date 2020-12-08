SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump





The South African economy grew by an annualised rate of 66,1% in quarter three, as GDP rose by an estimated 13.5%.

All industries recorded an increase in economic activity compared with the second quarter.

At the top of the list were manufacturing, trade and mining.

The higher-than-expected recovery must seen in the context of coming off the very low base recorded in the second quarter, cautions Stats SA.

"South African industries still have a long way to go before reaching levels of production seen before the pandemic. Despite the rebound, the economy is still 5,8% smaller than it was at the end of 2019."

Bruce Whitfield gets some perspective from Goolam Ballim, group chief economist at Standard Bank.

The third quarter's performance must be seen alongside the reduced stringency with regard to the lockdown levels - that would be the most significant determinant. Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

The relative drop in the coronavirus infection rate since the beginning of the hard lockdown should also be taken into account, he says.

At the same time, South Africa should be concerned by the current daily rise in infections and the multiplying effect of the holiday season.

It is plausible to suggest that in the absence of heavily adopted pharmaceutical interventions that we are going to see a material increase in infections in the latter half of January, and early February, borne of the revelry in December. Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

However, it is unlikely we will go back to the type of Level 5 stringency we saw in April, simply because that would be too dire an economic policy choice... although we will see more stringent localised enforcement... calibrations that will impact on certain sectors. Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

It must also be kept in mind that the labour market will lag, adds Ballim.

[Employers] will first cover costs before they can take a view that aggregate demand is going to be prospectively glistening and they can hire new or more labour, or even invest more briskly in manufacturing or supply elements. Goolam Ballim, Group chief economist - Standard Bank

