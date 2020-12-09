'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'





Several rights groups are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court to fight the conversion of informal land rights to long term lease agreements.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and the Rural Women’s Movement want the lease agreements to be declared invalid.

The matter is set to be heard by a full bench at the Pietermaritzburg High Court from Wednesday.

The executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo, joins Bongani Bingwa to explain the court case.

We finally got a hearing date and the matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court today and tomorrow. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

He says seven individual applicants have sort the help of the Rural Women's Movement and Casac to get the Ingonyama Trust to stop issuing these lease agreements and to set aside those leases that have issued.

These leases arrangements undermine the customary rights to the land that people have. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac

