'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'
Several rights groups are taking the Ingonyama Trust to court to fight the conversion of informal land rights to long term lease agreements.
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and the Rural Women’s Movement want the lease agreements to be declared invalid.
RELATED: Ingonyama Trust: 'You can't charge rates without having evaluated the land'
The matter is set to be heard by a full bench at the Pietermaritzburg High Court from Wednesday.
The executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo, joins Bongani Bingwa to explain the court case.
We finally got a hearing date and the matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court today and tomorrow.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
He says seven individual applicants have sort the help of the Rural Women's Movement and Casac to get the Ingonyama Trust to stop issuing these lease agreements and to set aside those leases that have issued.
These leases arrangements undermine the customary rights to the land that people have.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Casac
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'
Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid.Read More
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed
Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.Read More
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels
The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone
DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says they offered Phumzile van Damme the sabbatical because of her debilitating illness.Read More
High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also been ordered to pay 15% of the cost.Read More
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'
EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.Read More