Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19





Just weeks after finding fame across the country with her hit single Obani Labantu, Olpha 'Gee Six Five' Selepe has passed away.

The sad news of the 65-year-old hitmaker's passing was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.

Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/NAOHlWlsIp — Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) December 9, 2020

Her family has also released a statement confirming her passing.