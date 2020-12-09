Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19
Just weeks after finding fame across the country with her hit single Obani Labantu, Olpha 'Gee Six Five' Selepe has passed away.
RELATED: Gee Six Five's new song Obani lababantu is definitely a December hit!!
The sad news of the 65-year-old hitmaker's passing was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as #GeeSixFive is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness & inspired many with her single #ObaniLababantu.— Sbu Mpungose (@SbuMpungose) December 9, 2020
Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/NAOHlWlsIp
Her family has also released a statement confirming her passing.
#geesixfive The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65 year old has died. TK pic.twitter.com/0imMMITrno— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2020
