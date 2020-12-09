[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro
91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a 91-year-old COVID-19 vaccine recipient's interview went viral.
Click here to watch the funny interview:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry.Read More
Mom sets up a fully decorated Christmas tree that she put away as is, in 2019
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More