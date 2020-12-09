[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro

Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral

South Africa was woken up to sad news of the passing of theatre legend Dawn Lindberg on Tuesday, in honour of her life, Roedean School Choir has performed a beautiful rendition of Hallelujah which has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: