Know your rights: What to do when police stop you





Do you know your rights when a police officer stops you on the side of the road?

Can you refuse police officers to enter your house?

Clement Manyathela speaks Justice Project South Africa Chairperson Howard Dembowsky to find out more.

People must realise that when a police officer instructs you to stop, you must stop. They may ask you to produce certain documents. Howard Dembowsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa

However, if they want to search your vehicle they must have what a call a reasonable suspicion and in American movies, this is what we can probable cause. Howard Dembowsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa

You may not refuse to be searched and that includes your car to be searched but that may end up being illegal and then one may take some civil recourse. Howard Dembowsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...