Know your rights: What to do when police stop you
Do you know your rights when a police officer stops you on the side of the road?
Can you refuse police officers to enter your house?
Clement Manyathela speaks Justice Project South Africa Chairperson Howard Dembowsky to find out more.
People must realise that when a police officer instructs you to stop, you must stop. They may ask you to produce certain documents.Howard Dembowsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa
However, if they want to search your vehicle they must have what a call a reasonable suspicion and in American movies, this is what we can probable cause.Howard Dembowsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa
You may not refuse to be searched and that includes your car to be searched but that may end up being illegal and then one may take some civil recourse.Howard Dembowsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners
Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says they are investigating how the duo escaped.Read More
Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19
The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC
Gauteng MMC for Infrastructure Mpho Moerane says they are working with Home Affairs to establish when the family arrived in SA.Read More
South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures.Read More
Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ
Officials on Monday, found a stove, bed, clothes and a fridge at this makeshift home.Read More
Insights into AfriForum's rape crisis report
Head of research Barend Uys at AfriForum says only 44% of 536 serial rapists were apprehended within one year of their first rape.Read More
Brackenfell High: Investigation finds no one was excluded based on race
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt gives more insights into the report by the MEC.Read More
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report
The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown.Read More