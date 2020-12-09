'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA'





Wednesday marks International Corruption Day which is commemorated annually in recognition of the United Nations Convention against corruption which was signed in Mexico in 2003.

South Africa is one of the signatories to that convention.

A report released by Corruption Watch called: Our Future is not for sale and it highlights the devastating impact on corruption on the lives of young people in South Africa.

Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay joins Mandy Wiener to discuss the report findings.

Young people in South Africa see unemployment, abuse of power and greed as major drivers for corruption. Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder and campaigns head - Corruption Watch

