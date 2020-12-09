Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners





The Department of Correctional Services has launched a manhunt for two men who escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

The Mozambican national, Thabo Muyambo, was serving time for rape, robbery and kidnapping while the Zimbabwean national Johannes Chauke was serving time for housebreaking.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says they are investigating how the duo escaped.

It does concern us that two dangerous inmates could escape from lawful custody. Singabakho Nxumalo, National Spokesperson - Correctional Services

We have launched a manhunt and we have sourced other law enforcement agencies to help us. We will try to get them within 72hours. Singabakho Nxumalo, National Spokesperson - Correctional Services

Listen to the full interview below...