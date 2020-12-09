Residents want Durban Engen refinery closed





Residents of Wentworth in Durban are demanding for the closure of Engen refinery.

An explosion and fire at the refinery last week damaged a nearby block of flats.

The community say the refinery should be closed for safety, health and environmental reasons.

John Perlman speaks to South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa about the matter.

They didn't understand the severity and the trauma that people are suffering on account of that explosion. Desmond D’Sa, Spokesperson - South Durban Community Environment Alliance

Thousands of people had to run out of their homes and didn't know where to run to. Thousands of school children couldn't write their exams because the school's ceiling s and roofs were affected. Desmond D’Sa, Spokesperson - South Durban Community Environment Alliance

