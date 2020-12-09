Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Family Matters: Lesson learned in 2020
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature:  Sacred Geometry and Spiritual Symbolism as based on 'The Blueprint for Creation'
Guests
Donald Carroll - Author of The Spirit of Light Cubit: The Measure of Humanity and Spirit
Talkers/Open Line
Residents want Durban Engen refinery closed

9 December 2020 5:03 PM
by Zanele Zama
Engen refinery
Engen explosion
durban refinery

South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa says Engen does not understand the extent of the explosion.

Residents of Wentworth in Durban are demanding for the closure of Engen refinery.

An explosion and fire at the refinery last week damaged a nearby block of flats.

The community say the refinery should be closed for safety, health and environmental reasons.

John Perlman speaks to South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa about the matter.

They didn't understand the severity and the trauma that people are suffering on account of that explosion.

Desmond D’Sa, Spokesperson - South Durban Community Environment Alliance

Thousands of people had to run out of their homes and didn't know where to run to. Thousands of school children couldn't write their exams because the school's ceiling s and roofs were affected.

Desmond D’Sa, Spokesperson - South Durban Community Environment Alliance

Listen to the full interview below...


