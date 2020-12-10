Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Delivery fee. Dealership fee. On-the-road fee...
When you buy a car, you can get conned into paying a lot of money you shouldn't have to.
Motor dealerships are still adding extra fees on to sale contracts in the face of a ruling by the National Consumer Tribunal (NCT) 18 months ago.
Many of these fees are padded, so watch out! warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
The NCT had agreed with the National Credit Regulator's finding that VW Financial Services was wrong to add one particular extra to its contracts - the “on-the-road” fee.
An appeal is set down for April 2021.
I keep getting emails from people saying 'I thought this on-the-road fee was outlawed! What's happening?'Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The National Credit Act doesn't allow anything other than the actual cost of a tank of fuel, the actual licensing and registration fees including a so-called justifiable fee to cover someone standing in the queue to do it for you.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
One vehicle deal brought to her attention included, among others, a delivery fee of R3,230.
The charge included something noted as "prep".
It was only when the buyer demanded a breakdown of costs that he found out this was for adding engine oil, water and antifreeze to the vehicle.
What NONSENSE! The cars already have their engine fluids when they arrive in SA, as they are driven off the ships.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Unless you ask you don't get told... I've advised many people to push back.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Until there's finality resulting from the April appeal, push back and ask for a breakdown of costs she urges.
Listen to the conversation in detail below (skip to 2:42):
