Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business

9 December 2020 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SMEs
Retail Capital
baking
COVID-19
SME funding
Mama Bongi
Guy Hosking
cookies

It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.

It's been an especially tough time for small businesses during this year of Covid.

SME funder Retail Capital came up with the idea of paying homage to their tenacity in the form of a book.

One of the businesswomen they've cited for overcoming overwhelming challenges is Cape Town's very own Mama Bongi.

'Mama Bongi'. Image: Facebook @MamaBongiCookies

Business is booming for the entrepreneur and her choc-chip cookies.

She was cooking for clients at Amazing Spaces, which sources locations for film shoots.

Then they discovered her heavenly cookies.

With the help of her employer and others Mama Bongi set up her own website and now delivers her product nationwide.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Retail Capital's Chief Financial Officer, Guy Hosking.

[It] just recognises some of the struggles that SMEs have gone through... how they adapted and survived. Mama Bongi is a really great showcase.

Guy Hosking, CFO - Retail Capital SA

Julia and her team gave Mama Bongi amazing support to get the business up and running and then Covid hit...

Guy Hosking, CFO - Retail Capital SA

But it was a positive thing for the business ultimately because it forced Mama Bongi to look at her product; how she was going to sell it. She moved online...

Guy Hosking, CFO - Retail Capital SA

Hosking emphasizes the importance of people with expertise giving small businesses that "leg-up" that can turn ventures into a success.

She did get a leg-up from from people around her who knew her passion and her ability to turn this into a successful business... and that leg-up was what really got her started.

Guy Hosking, CFO - Retail Capital SA

As a country I think we can do amazing things with the right support.

Guy Hosking, CFO - Retail Capital SA

Hear more about Mama Bongi's story in the audio below:


