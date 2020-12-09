Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Elderly Residents will be destitute after sudden closure of CPOA homes on the Cape Flats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Alex Jay
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
SARS official arrested
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johann van Loggerenberg
Today at 11:05
Unapcking the future of human rights on UN Human Rights day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Domestic Workers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic. 9 December 2020 8:07 PM
Residents want Durban Engen refinery closed South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa says Engen does not understand the extent of the explosion. 9 December 2020 5:03 PM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing im... 9 December 2020 7:15 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Business
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight

9 December 2020 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Aviation industry
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Travel
Gidon Novick
Lucid Ventures
COVID-19
New SA airline
LIFT Airline

Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.

"Many think it’s crazy starting an airline in these times. We think it’s the best time ever."

That's the thinking behind the creation of South Africa's newest airline, LIFT.

RELATED: Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon

It takes to the skies on Thursday (10 December) with an inaugural commercial flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The concept of the "people-centered" airline is based on Uber.

It's a partnership between Kulula creator Gidon Novick and Global Aviation (operator of Airbus A320 aircraft).

RELATED: SA's newest airline 'Lift' won't be price cutting says founder

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Novick on the eve of LIFT's inaugural flight - he says excitement is overtaking nerves.

Twelve sleepless hours to go and 6:30 am departure tomorrow morning!

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

We've got an incredible team in place... We're ready to go and pretty excited.

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Our fleet will be three aircraft to start... Joburg-Cape Town and Joburg-George are the two routes that we'll be serving.

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Novick describes bookings so far as "pretty decent".

He says the airline's emphasis on flexibility is a big plus.

Allowing our travellers to cancel or change their bookings before departure at no extra charge has helped a lot. It's taken away a lot of the uncertainty around travel and particularly during the times that we're in.

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Novick discusses the changes affecting the industry since he founded Kulula.

The technology and the marketing have moved on... Social media marketing is probably my steepest learning curve at the moment.

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Novick is not too concerned about the current Covid resurgence and its potential effect on the airline.

It's a low-capital model - there's no debt and we can scale up very quickly... We've just got to be in the game and we've got to be super-flexible and agile.

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

This industry goes through cycles where capacity exceeds demand.

Gidon Novick, Co-founder - LIFT

Listen to the interview in the audio below:


9 December 2020 8:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Aviation industry
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Travel
Gidon Novick
Lucid Ventures
COVID-19
New SA airline
LIFT Airline

More from Business

mama-bongijpg

Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business

9 December 2020 8:07 PM

It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Future technology predictions (Close up of woman eye in process of scanning)

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal

9 December 2020 7:15 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'

9 December 2020 7:12 PM

The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

amazon-christmas-adpng

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aircraft-flight-plane-window-seat-sky-view-travel-airline-123rf

Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas

8 December 2020 8:11 PM

The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wagyu-beefjpg

Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)

8 December 2020 7:40 PM

Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump

8 December 2020 6:51 PM

Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy economic growth gdp recovery 123rf 123rfbusiness

South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter

8 December 2020 1:52 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closing down sale bankrupt bankruptcy recession 123rf 123rfbusiness

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

mama-bongijpg

Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business

9 December 2020 8:07 PM

It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-12-04-at-101221jpeg

Residents want Durban Engen refinery closed

9 December 2020 5:03 PM

South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa says Engen does not understand the extent of the explosion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orange prison overalls 123rf

Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners

9 December 2020 1:50 PM

Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says they are investigating how the duo escaped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-station-deck-taxi-rankjpg

Know your rights: What to do when police stop you

9 December 2020 11:46 AM

Justice Project South Africa Chairperson Howard Dembowsky explains what you can and cannot do when you encounter the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eoxj31xxyaizts4jpg

Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19

9 December 2020 8:11 AM

The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aircraft-flight-plane-window-seat-sky-view-travel-airline-123rf

Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas

8 December 2020 8:11 PM

The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wagyu-beefjpg

Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)

8 December 2020 7:40 PM

Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

substationjpg

Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC

8 December 2020 4:14 PM

Gauteng MMC for Infrastructure Mpho Moerane says they are working with Home Affairs to establish when the family arrived in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy economic growth gdp recovery 123rf 123rfbusiness

South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter

8 December 2020 1:52 PM

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

substationjpg

Mother and her 4 children evicted from transformer substation turned home by COJ

8 December 2020 9:04 AM

Officials on Monday, found a stove, bed, clothes and a fridge at this makeshift home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

amazon-christmas-adpng

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wagyu-beefjpg

Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)

8 December 2020 7:40 PM

Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy woman new car vehicle motoring 123rf 123rfbusiness

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fat kid child overweight obese obesity 123rf

About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report

7 December 2020 3:14 PM

The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plastic

Here's how littering threatens the health of our communities

7 December 2020 6:50 AM

Cleaning up South Africa starts with us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aza-otter-trail-day-1-facebook-plain-1jpg

Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail

4 December 2020 2:52 PM

After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'

Politics

Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19

Local

Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners

Local

EWN Highlights

Ghana president wins second term with 51.59%

9 December 2020 8:57 PM

France defends law combatting 'pernicious' Islamist radicalism

9 December 2020 8:26 PM

Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

9 December 2020 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA