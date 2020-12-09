DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'
Remember SAA? It used to be an airline...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
As a number of other local airlines return to the skies, the grounded national carrier is still in the process of business rescue.
Now the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has appointed six non-executive directors to the interim board of South African Airways.
The appointees "will restore proper governance and oversight" during the implementation of a business rescue plan, says the DPE.
DPE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SIX NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS— DPE_ZA (@DPE_ZA) December 9, 2020
FOR SAA INTERIM BOARD pic.twitter.com/RIX5crEqii
Their expertise ranges from legal skills and finance to aviation.
The interim board will be headed by Geoff Qhena, a chartered accountant and former CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).
Also on Wednesday, consultancy McKinsey agreed to repay SAA and Transnet R650 million in fees for work undertaken with Regiments Capital (associated with the Gupta family) for the state-owned companies.
The news was contained in a statement by the State Capture Commission.
Bruce Whitfield gets input from Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA Flyer Magazine.
Leitch acknowledges that the interim board is a step forward in terms of the attempt to rebuild SAA.
However in the first place he says, the only planes the airline currently has are obsolete.
This board is very thin on airline experience.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Hopefully the R650 million will go into the kitty as well, but I remain deeply skeptical of any actual practical return to air from SAA for the foreseeable future...Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
... mostly because the airline hasn't got any aeroplanes! I've seen absolutely no sign of it making any attempt to get any aeroplanes [aside from the obsolete ones it hasn't been able to sell].Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It would seem to me that the much-vaunted strategic equity partner we keep hearing about is actually not an equity partner at all but it's just going to be Ethiopian [Airlines] who are very happy to lend their aeroplanes and their crew and maintenance and everything to let SAA fly.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Leitch cites the report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which concludes that international airline traffic is not rebounding as hoped.
Domestically, SAA has also been out of the loop for too long.
The new normal is going to be really thin on business class travel... SAA's full service offering was more focused around this traveller than the low cost tourist operator.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
There's no room left in the market for SAA to return domestically at all.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
The original turnaround plan provided by the business rescue practitioners assumed a R10.5 billion just to keep it going, but honestly my view at this stage is that it's going to cost R40 billion and upwards for the airline to even begin to get back to sustainable ground.Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to the complete interview on The Money Show:
More from Business
What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal
A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change.Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
SA economy rebounds with higher than expected GDP growth after Q2 slump
Q3 saw GDP growth of 66.1% quarter on quarter, as lockdown restrictions eased. Economist Goolam Ballim interrogates the figures.Read More
South Africa's GDP grows in 3rd quarter
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke gives details into the latest GDP figures.Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More
More from Politics
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA'
Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa.Read More
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'
Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court.Read More
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'
Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid.Read More
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed
Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.Read More
[WATCH] As a whistleblower, I have been maligned and attacked - Suzanne Daniels
The former legal and compliance head at power utility is giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
We thought we were doing the right thing but it has turned ugly - Mazzone
DA's Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone says they offered Phumzile van Damme the sabbatical because of her debilitating illness.Read More
High Court sets aside PP Sars rogue unit report, slaps her with cost order
The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has also been ordered to pay 15% of the cost.Read More
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers'
EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times.Read More