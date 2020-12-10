Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ronald Lamola: The constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law

10 December 2020 9:40 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Constitution
International Human Rights Day
SA Constitution
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola reflects on the signing of the constitution and its importance.

Today marks International Human Rights Day.

The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 as the first critical global instrument for the universal protection of fundamental human rights.

The 10th of December also marks South Africa's constitutional democratic order.

The first democratically elected President of South Africa Nelson Mandela signed into law the constitution of the Republic of South Africa in Sharpeville in 1996.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola.

We should be proud as South Africans, it (the constitution) has laid the foundation for a Democratic South Africa and it has also laid the foundation for a country governed by rule of law with moral authority when it said the constitution should be the supreme law of the land.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

I think we have travelled 25 years where there has been lots of trials and error. There have also been lots of achievements on social rights, but I think we still lack on the side of the socio-economic rights which the constitution has envisaged us to deal with.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

The reality is that we are one of the most unequal societies in the world and the constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

Listen to the full interview below...


10 December 2020 9:40 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Constitution
International Human Rights Day
SA Constitution
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola

