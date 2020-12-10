Ronald Lamola: The constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law
Today marks International Human Rights Day.
The day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 as the first critical global instrument for the universal protection of fundamental human rights.
The 10th of December also marks South Africa's constitutional democratic order.
The first democratically elected President of South Africa Nelson Mandela signed into law the constitution of the Republic of South Africa in Sharpeville in 1996.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola.
We should be proud as South Africans, it (the constitution) has laid the foundation for a Democratic South Africa and it has also laid the foundation for a country governed by rule of law with moral authority when it said the constitution should be the supreme law of the land.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
I think we have travelled 25 years where there has been lots of trials and error. There have also been lots of achievements on social rights, but I think we still lack on the side of the socio-economic rights which the constitution has envisaged us to deal with.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
The reality is that we are one of the most unequal societies in the world and the constitution is supposed to guarantee equality before the law.Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi
South Africa is in a Covid-19 second wave and citizens have been cautioned about super spreader events.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business
It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic.Read More
Residents want Durban Engen refinery closed
South Durban Community Environment Alliance spokesperson Desmond D’Sa says Engen does not understand the extent of the explosion.Read More
Manhunt launched for escaped rapist-robber and housebreaker prisoners
Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says they are investigating how the duo escaped.Read More
Know your rights: What to do when police stop you
Justice Project South Africa Chairperson Howard Dembowsky explains what you can and cannot do when you encounter the police.Read More
Obani Labantu hitmaker Gee Six Five passes away from COVID-19
The family of Olpha Selepe popularly known as GeeSixFive have confirmed that the 65-year-old passed away.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More
Family found in transformer substation don't have documents to be in SA - MMC
Gauteng MMC for Infrastructure Mpho Moerane says they are working with Home Affairs to establish when the family arrived in SA.Read More