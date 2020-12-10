If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi





Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa was experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

The country recorded 6,079 new cases over a 24-hour period and that number is expected to rise exponentially in the near future.

Mkhize said the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are the key drivers of this new wave.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University Shabir Madhi.

The major driver of the resurgence and the second wave are super spreader events. It is not about the number of people, it is about the actual ventilation of the spaces. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - Wits University

If we can avoid mass gatherings, and try to restrict those, we will be in a better space. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - Wits University

We are going in for another tough time. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - Wits University

