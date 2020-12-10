Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches

Today at 10:45 SARS official arrested in connection with the illicit trade of cigarettes during the ban of tobacco products Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Johann van Loggerenberg

125 125

Today at 11:05 Unapcking the future of human rights on UN Human Rights day-2020 Theme: Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

125 125

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk- Domestic Workers The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 11:32 Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:10 2nd Interview The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association

125 125

Today at 12:15 Concourt ruling that the JICS needs to rectify the correctional services act to establish independence. How will this process work and what kind of impact could this have on the inspectorate? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Clare Ballard - Legal Researcher at Civil Society Prison Reform Initiative

Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights

125 125

Today at 12:23 Whistleblower Athol Williams on testimony being delayed & the frustration of being in limbo The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Athol Williams - award-winning poet, scholar, strategy advisor and entrepreneur at Read to Rise (NGO)

125 125

Today at 12:27 No questions asked: the rise of loan sharks in lockdown South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Magnus Ekeland - Anthropologist at Radboud University

125 125

Today at 12:40 Ozow The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125