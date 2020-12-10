Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
SARS official arrested in connection with the illicit trade of cigarettes during the ban of tobacco products
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johann van Loggerenberg
Today at 11:05
Unapcking the future of human rights on UN Human Rights day-2020 Theme: Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Domestic Workers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Mind of a Fox with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch - Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association
Today at 12:15
Concourt ruling that the JICS needs to rectify the correctional services act to establish independence. How will this process work and what kind of impact could this have on the inspectorate?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Clare Ballard - Legal Researcher at Civil Society Prison Reform Initiative
Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 12:23
Whistleblower Athol Williams on testimony being delayed & the frustration of being in limbo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Athol Williams - award-winning poet, scholar, strategy advisor and entrepreneur at Read to Rise (NGO)
Today at 12:27
No questions asked: the rise of loan sharks in lockdown South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Magnus Ekeland - Anthropologist at Radboud University
Today at 12:40
Ozow
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Plett Rage: handling of refunds for events rescheduled or canceled due to Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronen Klugman - Festival Spokesperson at Plett Rage
Latest Local
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic. 9 December 2020 8:07 PM
Boosting SMEs: Mama Bongi hits the sweet spot with her booming cookie business It's been an especially tough year for small businesses. SME funder Retail Capital pays tribute to their tenacity mid-pandemic. 9 December 2020 8:07 PM
View all Local
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Business
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
About 49% of South Africans claim to have gained weight during lockdown - Report The research titled 'The State of Nutrition in South Africa' also shows that food consumption has changed during the lockdown. 7 December 2020 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 8:50 AM
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Africa
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches

10 December 2020 8:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Twitter
Nigella Lawson
'Whats Gone Viral'
microwave

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Food writer Nigella Lawson has caused a Twitter storm with her pronunciation of 'microwave'.

Some social media users said the Nigella was pulling everyone's leg with the pronunciation.

Watch the clip below:

10 December 2020 8:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Twitter
Nigella Lawson
'Whats Gone Viral'
microwave

