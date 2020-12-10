Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches
Food writer Nigella Lawson has caused a Twitter storm with her pronunciation of 'microwave'.
Some social media users said the Nigella was pulling everyone's leg with the pronunciation.
Watch the clip below:
I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again pic.twitter.com/lpJx9dk1qw— meekro wahvé x (@jackremmington) December 8, 2020
