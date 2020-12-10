[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches
In solidarity with her daughter, ABC 7 morning anchor Tanja Babich started wearing her glasses to work.
On Friday, she explained why she took that decision and played a clip of celebrities wearing their glasses.
Watch the video here:
Tanja Babich is a TV anchor in Chicago.— Goodable (@Goodable) December 10, 2020
Lady week, she wore glasses while anchoring her newscast.
On Friday, she explained why she did it.
It's what the world needs right now.#AMothersLovepic.twitter.com/drrlSi7VQH
Check out what else had gone viral here:
More from Entertainment
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry.Read More