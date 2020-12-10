Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results

10 December 2020 2:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ghana
Ghana presedential elections
Nana Akufo-Addo
Ghana elections

Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected.

The incumbent Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected into power.

He won the elections by 51.59% of the vote.

However, the opposition has rejected the presidential and parliamentary results.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah about the elections.

The president has to get the economy back on track because a lot of government's interventions have also gone into helping people's businesses because most people lost their jobs.

Kent Mensah, Ghanaian online journalist 

The main opposition is saying they have won at least 140 seats in the Parliament. They have rejected the entire results describing it as flawed.

Kent Mensah, Ghanaian online journalist 

Listen to the full interview below...


10 December 2020 2:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ghana
Ghana presedential elections
Nana Akufo-Addo
Ghana elections

