Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results





The incumbent Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected into power.

He won the elections by 51.59% of the vote.

However, the opposition has rejected the presidential and parliamentary results.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah about the elections.

The president has to get the economy back on track because a lot of government's interventions have also gone into helping people's businesses because most people lost their jobs. Kent Mensah, Ghanaian online journalist

The main opposition is saying they have won at least 140 seats in the Parliament. They have rejected the entire results describing it as flawed. Kent Mensah, Ghanaian online journalist

Listen to the full interview below...