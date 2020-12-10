Can schools withhold children's school reports?
The 2020 school year is coming to end and some parents have not been able to pay fees due to job losses.
Can schools withhold children's reports until the fees are fully paid?
John Perlman speaks to Sue Larkan from the Tabansi organisation.
It is illegal for both private independent and public schools. No school in South Africa may withhold a report, a matric certificate or transfer card for any reason.Sue Larkan, Tabansi organisation
There are a few cases in different situations that have gone to court.Sue Larkan, Tabansi organisation
Listen to the full interview below...
