Can schools withhold children's school reports?

10 December 2020 4:36 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Schools
Reports
school report
tabansi

Sue Larkan from Tabansi says no school in SA may withhold a report, a matric certificate or transfer card for any reason.

The 2020 school year is coming to end and some parents have not been able to pay fees due to job losses.

Can schools withhold children's reports until the fees are fully paid?

John Perlman speaks to Sue Larkan from the Tabansi organisation.

It is illegal for both private independent and public schools. No school in South Africa may withhold a report, a matric certificate or transfer card for any reason.

Sue Larkan, Tabansi organisation

There are a few cases in different situations that have gone to court.

Sue Larkan, Tabansi organisation

Listen to the full interview below...


