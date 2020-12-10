Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed





Health insurer Discovery has announced that Barry Hore is to step down as CEO of Discovery Bank.

Hore has led the digital bank since its inception, through its public launch in 2019.

Discovery says Hylton Kallner will take over as CEO on 1 January.

Kallner is the CEO of Discovery's South African businesses.

“In taking over from Barry, Hylton will leverage his experience as CEO of the South African businesses of Discovery in building a powerful and integrated composite".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

He asks if the change in CEO means there's dissatisfaction with Discovery Bank's progress so far?

Gore's response is that it's "made really good progress", with Hore doing "an excellent job".

We're up to 500,000 accounts since launch, over R5 billion in deposits... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The key issue is we're in a phase now where we see the migration of Discovery cards into the belly of Discovery Bank out of FNB. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We're in a phase of integration, growth, focusing on consolidation inside the Discovery Group Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Hylton has chaired the South African Executive Committee which he'll continue to do and the main job of it now is coordination around the bank, so his role set him up perfectly for the role in the bank. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Listen to the interview on The Money Show: