Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt





We are officially experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

As vaccines start to be administered in the UK, how far is South Africa from getting access to one?

The Solidarity Fund has announced it's earmarked R327 million to join the Covax programme launched by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO programme aims to speed up the production of effective Covid-19 vaccines and equitable access to them around the world.

Bruce Whitfield finds out how it works from the deputy chairperson of the Solidarity Fund, Adrian Enthoven.

Countries sign up - many of them middle-income countries - and they access a range of vaccines, not just one. They contract with a number of vaccine providers. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

Essentially it ensures that if you participate in the Covax programme that you 'get your position in the queue'. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

It's a really important cornerstone... Because of the way that the equitable access works it's very important for South Africa to participate in the Covax programme. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

What does R327 million buy South Africa in terms of access to coronavirus vaccines?

Enthoven emphasizes that the Solidarity Fund has partnered with government to enter the programme.

The commitment that South Africa is making to Covax is to vaccinate 10% of our population. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

Our R327 million is a 15% deposit. The remainder of the amount that needs to be secured will be provided in guarantees by the South African government. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

When the vaccines become available the government will then pay the remaining 85%, he says.

As the government has indicated, the focus will be on healthcare workers and the most vulnerable members of the population as the vaccines become available. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

Enthoven says access to vaccines is likely to come about in mid-2021 if not earlier.

We're certainly hoping that by the end of next year there will be widespread vaccination and herd immunity. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

The only way that this crisis for South Africa ends is with widespread roll-out of vaccination programmes. Adrian Enthoven, Deputy chairperson - Solidarity Fund

