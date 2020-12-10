Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
It turns out helium is not only good for voice tricks with party balloons - it could also be a useful tool in the fight against Covid-19.
The coronavirus vaccine requires temperature-controlled packaging during transportation.
Helium and domestic natural gas producer Renergen has come up with a solution to this logistical problem.
It's patenting the "Cryo-Vacc", stacked aluminium boxes that can transport the vaccine safely for a period of 30 days.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Renergen CEO Stefano Marani about this new use for helium.
[In the Free State] it's the highest concentration in the world... thanks to an asteroid! The gas is underground; we drill... and we separate it from the methane, making both LNG and liquid helium which then gets used in various industrial applications.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
The vaccine is -70° and dry ice is only marginally below that... Helium is -269° Celsius, or just three above absolute zero... We turn it into a liquid.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
In liquid form helium is cheaper to transport. We use the fact that it's in liquid form to move it all over the world.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
Moving something like a Covid-19 vaccine around at -70° is tricky because time is against you, Marani says.
What they're utilising is helium's ability to store cold energy.
We designed and applied for a patent for this little aluminium case that you could use to transport a minimum of 100 doses.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
The liquid helium boils as it should because it's warming up and creates vapour which we use to circulate throughout the box and keep the vaccine at -70° for up to 30 days.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
We'd only be able to use anything from our plant when it comes online which is third quarter next year.Stefano Marani, CEO - Renergen
Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show:
