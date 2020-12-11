Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA
With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of daily infections in the country.
According to the Health Ministry, 8,166 new cases were picked up over the latest 24-hour cycle.
These figures brings the number of known infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to 836,764.
One hundred and seventy three more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 22,747.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 10, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/pdQr03dJMk
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 836 764, the total number of deaths is 22 747 and the total number of recoveries is 756 671. pic.twitter.com/zDtZEvQbZo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 10, 2020
