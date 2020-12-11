Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
South Africa
Coronavirus
#Covid19
COVID-19 second wave

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of daily infections in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 8,166 new cases were picked up over the latest 24-hour cycle.

RELATED: If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi

These figures brings the number of known infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to 836,764.

One hundred and seventy three more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 22,747.


