Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA





With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of daily infections in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 8,166 new cases were picked up over the latest 24-hour cycle.

RELATED: If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi

These figures brings the number of known infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to 836,764.

One hundred and seventy three more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 22,747.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/pdQr03dJMk — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 10, 2020