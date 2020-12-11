SA first 3D global virtual school takes online learning to next level





Imagine a classroom in an aquarium, in the forest or in space.

This is what the first 3D global virtual school established in South Africa.

The coronavirus lockdown has introduced the idea of online learning, however, the Iva Global school takes online education further by offering a holistic approach to learning and give pupils quality education.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Iva Global School founder and CEO John Luis to weigh in on this new online school.

The starting point was that we didn't want the students to sit behind a zoom meeting. So we thought long and hard about how we can create an online virtual space that is more engaging. John Luis, Founder and CEO - Iva Global School

We know have a virtual 3D school campus and we try to be very creative and try to make it fun. John Luis, Founder and CEO - Iva Global School

Listen below to the full conversation: