[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
The State Capture Inquiry continues hearing evidence related to Global consulting firm McKinsey.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Cape Cannabis Club suspend operations immediately as legality is called into question
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jack Stone
Today at 12:27
Matric Exams: Judgment expected in rewrite case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Civil society condemns brutal murder of couple in draaifontein farm
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fani Ncapayi
Today at 12:37
The Minister of Social Development will brief members of the media on the department's social relief measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Ryland Fisher: The South Africa We Want to Live In
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryland Fisher
Today at 12:40
How YOU can help support St Luke's combined hospice this Xmas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronita Mahilall
Today at 12:41
Christmas comes early for the ANC in Oudtshoorn and Bushbuckridge, but it loses a seat to a new party in the Overberg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:45
Sport Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
Film 'White Gold' highlights the persecution of people with Albinism in Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Refilwe Modiselle - Model And Musician at ...
Luke Bradford - Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Ending off with high note! Till next year for the Midday Report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:49
Travel - Lonely Planet's Best of Travel 2021
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Ralf Schmidt
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ralf Schmidt
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
SA first 3D global virtual school takes online learning to next level Iva Global School founder and CEO John Luis reflects on how the school works and how it is different from normal schools. 11 December 2020 7:50 AM
Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747. 11 December 2020 6:20 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund. 10 December 2020 7:27 PM
View all Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all World
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued

11 December 2020 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches

Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued

Social media is talking after a video of a boy sharing his commentary on a soccer match, goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


11 December 2020 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
More from Entertainment

zoom-meeting-virtual-video-conferencing-online-remote-work-from-home-123rf

[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class

11 December 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence

10 December 2020 9:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Microwave

Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches

10 December 2020 8:50 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-09-at-81955-ampng

[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral

9 December 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-09-at-82752-ampng

[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral

9 December 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-08-at-81755-ampng

[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19

8 December 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-08-at-81122-ampng

[WATCH] A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro

8 December 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-07-at-80334-ampng

[VIDEO] Parkhurst residents apprehend criminal from robbing innocent woman

7 December 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-07-at-82416-ampng

[WATCH] Couple say 'I do' through window after bride tests positive for COVID-19

7 December 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-12-04-at-80423-ampng

[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral

4 December 2020 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

SA first 3D global virtual school takes online learning to next level

Local

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

Business Local

Zulu: Over 11 million people received special COVID grants worth R15.5 billion

11 December 2020 11:30 AM

Traffic cops can’t arrest you for outstanding fines - JPSA

11 December 2020 11:05 AM

Court to decide whether matrics will rewrite leaked exam papers

11 December 2020 10:46 AM

