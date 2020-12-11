[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued

Social media is talking after a video of a boy sharing his commentary on a soccer match, goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

RT until someone start looking for this Boy.... Talent lives here pic.twitter.com/EkhpSAHRLO — MANDLA TOVEY JIVINDAVA (@MandlaJivindava) December 10, 2020

