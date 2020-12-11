[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches

Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class

This year saw the introduction of online learning, with Zoom classes being part of every student's life.

Students thanking their teacher with thank you messages in a Zoom class goes viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: