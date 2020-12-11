Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign





Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has defended the prayer he delivered at Tembisa Hospital on Thursday.

While answering questions at the release of the judiciary annual report for 2019/2020, Mogoeng said he is not going to be begging to pray as this was his constitutional right.

In the prayer he delivered on Thursday, Mogoeng said: “If there be any vaccine that is of the devil meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA – any such vaccine - may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.”

Mandy Wiener speaks to Judges Matter campaign co-ordinator Alison Tilley about the matter.

The difficulty is when you get into something that is particularly controversial, you create a situation where not only are you potentially breaching the code of conduct but you are potentially poisoning the world. Alison Tilley, Attorney and coordinator - Judges Matter campaign

You are creating a situation where the court will not be able to rule on something because you've already made your view clear earlier in some speech. Alison Tilley, Attorney and coordinator - Judges Matter campaign

We have been concerned about this, judges shouldn't be the subject of the news, their judgments should. Alison Tilley, Attorney and coordinator - Judges Matter campaign

