[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are'
Zolani Mahola is embarking on the next chapter of her musical journey.
The musician has released her solo single 'Remember Who You Are'.
She shares her latest music with Gugs Mhlungu on 702 Unplugged.
The thing that I really wanted to do was to discover my voice outside of the collaborative space.Zolani Mahola, Musician
I wanted the challenge of backing myself.Zolani Mahola, Musician
Watch the full performance here:
