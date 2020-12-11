WeThinkCode gets boost from Absa to develop coders





Absa has increased its investment in local NGO WeThinkCode_.

The bank first partnered with the coding school in 2016 and they have now sponsored 60 out of the 300 annual WeThinkCodestudents.John Perlman speaks to WeThinkCode CEO Nyari Samushonga about the funding.

We are looking for a mind that is curious and is not threatened by change. Nyari Samushonga, CEO - WeThinkCode

We keep continuing to throw puzzles at them to make sure their minds are attuned to rapid rates of change. Nyari Samushonga, CEO - WeThinkCode

