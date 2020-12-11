It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum





The High Court in Pretoria has found that the decision by the Basic Education Department to rewrite two leaked papers was unlawful and irregular and that it should be set aside.

This comes after an urgent application was brought before the courts by AfriForum and SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu)

The maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 were leaked on WhatsApp hours before they were written.

John Perlman AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies.

It would be very stupid for the department to try and appeal this matter. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

What may still be a problem is the decision by Umalusi whether or not to certify the examinations. Willie Spies, AfriForum lawyer

Congress of South African Students says learners have been through a lot this year.

We are delighted about the sober decision taken by the High Court in Pretoria that the rewriting be scrapped. Douglas Ngobeni, National spokesperson - COSAS

It was a very disrespectful move by the department of basic education. We are relived as students. Douglas Ngobeni, National spokesperson - COSAS

Listen to the full interview below...